Kydy lets you ask questions or favors in a fun, light-hearted way using AR and in a safe setting with only people you actually know.

Once you summon a Kydy, you can record any question onto it and send it to your friends and family. They'll get it on their hands! A Kydy can only be shared among people who are on each other's contact lists in their phones. And by using a Kydy as a deputy, you can say things that are harder to say when using simple texts or even face-to-face conversations.